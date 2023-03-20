Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
