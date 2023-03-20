Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

Lululemon Athletica Profile

NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.