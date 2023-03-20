Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 2.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.