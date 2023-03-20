Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 61.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

