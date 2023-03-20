Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

