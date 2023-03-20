Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

