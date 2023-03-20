Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

