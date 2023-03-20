Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632,433 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $97,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

