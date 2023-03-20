Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.