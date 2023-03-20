Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $153.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

