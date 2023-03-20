Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

