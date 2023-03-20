Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $43,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY opened at $188.77 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

