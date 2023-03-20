Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

