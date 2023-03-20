Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 624.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Zoetis worth $131,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %
Zoetis stock opened at $164.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
