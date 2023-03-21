10,584 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 417,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 86.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after buying an additional 336,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.