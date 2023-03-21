13,837 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

BEN stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

