1,384 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

