1,741 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,997.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.