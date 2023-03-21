1,850 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 126,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

