18,894 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 552,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

