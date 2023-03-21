19,158 Shares in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 144,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.