2,149 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

