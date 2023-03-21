266 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $322.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.