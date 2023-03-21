3,855 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

