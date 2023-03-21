3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

MMM opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

