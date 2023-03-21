50 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $9,325,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 13,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $5,253,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cable One Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $640.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

