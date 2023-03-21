5,275 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
