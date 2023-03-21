7,955 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

