8,131 Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,989. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

