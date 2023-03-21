842 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

