92,910 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 457,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

