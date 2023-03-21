Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

