Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 753 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

