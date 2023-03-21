Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 233,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
