Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $219.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

