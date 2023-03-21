Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.