Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

