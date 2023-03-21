Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in BCE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 125.97%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

