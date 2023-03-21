Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $46,322,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.