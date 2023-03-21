Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,157 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.