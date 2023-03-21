Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 865 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 865 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

