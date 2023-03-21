Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.