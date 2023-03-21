Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

