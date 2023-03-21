Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

