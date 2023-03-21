Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

