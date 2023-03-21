Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,955,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
