Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

