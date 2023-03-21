Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

