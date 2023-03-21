Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 72,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

