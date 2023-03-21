Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 72,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

