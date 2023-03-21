American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

